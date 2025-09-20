It's our Birthday!

We're celebrating two years on Steam this week with a new feature that let's you change where the tools are as well as a bunch of new seasonal items. Keep reading for all the details.

NEW ITEMS/SEASONAL UPDATE

Plant Therapy is celebrating two years on Steam with a trove of new items!! It's our birthday, it's fall, and our favorite holiday, Halloween, is coming soon so we have a lot of goodies for all of you.

New Feature alert! Optional Bottom of the Screen Tools: Many of you have asked to get rid of the tool stand to allow for more space in the apartments. Your wish is granted! This is now the default setting . If you like the old tool stand, adjust on the Settings screen. Everything can still be accessed with shortcut keys.

Seasonal Items: We have over 25 new items across the base game and DLCs.

ADJUSTMENTS

Item rotation with mouse wheel. If you are holding an item, use the mouse wheel to flip it's orientation for placing!

Fixed the Red Parrot Mobile asset.

Fixed a missing hanging snowflake asset.

Rotating Graffiti on the street. Instead of a static image on each street, now enjoy a rotation of street murals.

We've updated some of the last old furniture assets from our demo and the Cat DLC (I'm looking at you, basic shelves and side tables) and now the artwork is more cohesive with the rest of the look of the game.

Thank you for all the love you have shown us since release. You are the peanut butter to our jelly, the moon and stars to our sun!

XOXO//Jennevieve and the Short Leg Studio Team

P.S. Our Plant Therapy Park Place DLC is releasing September 23rd! Wishlist now to be reminded.