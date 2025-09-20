- Fixed a major performance bug caused by a specific item dropping in Nightmare. If you were seeing FPS dips, this should fix it!
- Fixed a bug causing all Nightmare chests and monster rewards to give unique items
- Fixed a very ancient bug causing Unique reward chests to always give multiple copies of the same item
- Added one T0 Unique - Erebus' Unwavering Punishment
- Added one T3 Unique - Explorer Tongs
EA Hotfix #4
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update