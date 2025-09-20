 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20062284 Edited 20 September 2025 – 23:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a major performance bug caused by a specific item dropping in Nightmare. If you were seeing FPS dips, this should fix it!
  • Fixed a bug causing all Nightmare chests and monster rewards to give unique items
  • Fixed a very ancient bug causing Unique reward chests to always give multiple copies of the same item
  • Added one T0 Unique - Erebus' Unwavering Punishment
  • Added one T3 Unique - Explorer Tongs

