Just a few patches to the new level editor:

Fixed issues with duplicating any objects.

You can now place objects closer to each other.

Fixed some convenience bugs in the editor.

Fixed visual bugs when completing a level in practice mode.

Added visual confirmation of updating descriptions.

I will be posting more updates and changes here and on my discord server, there you can also let me know about any bugs you may find and possibly earn special roles and show off some levels!



JOIN THE SERVER! > https://discord.gg/fSt6Buxgrs

Hope everyone is enjoying the update!