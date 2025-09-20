- Fixed the archetype name being incorrect on the character stats page

- Fixed pinewood foundations tiles and barrel chair recipes making side notification bug out

- Fixed the parrot to not randomly stop attacking

- Fixed some typos on the main menu tooltips

- Fixed forge UI not updating after upgrading a piece of equipment

- Removed the rope next to the first starting chest to not confuse players

- Fixed blackhole spell not being available in the game

- Fixed players being able to put pets inside the pet courier slots

- Fixed multiplayer poker sfx still playing even after the player has left the table

- Fixed chests able to spawn equipment for slots not enabled for the playtest

- Fixed personal crafting able to dupe items on craft

- Fixed the sleep ui getting stuck on the screen for clients when trying to sleep in tents

- Added more backup conditions affecting the save system to prevent hard disk writes from failing

- Fixed the game crashing when player clicks the exit button

- Fixed XP not being gained after a player leaves the party

- Fixed the blue screen flashing for half a second on game startup