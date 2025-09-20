- Fixed the archetype name being incorrect on the character stats page
- Fixed pinewood foundations tiles and barrel chair recipes making side notification bug out
- Fixed the parrot to not randomly stop attacking
- Fixed some typos on the main menu tooltips
- Fixed forge UI not updating after upgrading a piece of equipment
- Removed the rope next to the first starting chest to not confuse players
- Fixed blackhole spell not being available in the game
- Fixed players being able to put pets inside the pet courier slots
- Fixed multiplayer poker sfx still playing even after the player has left the table
- Fixed chests able to spawn equipment for slots not enabled for the playtest
- Fixed personal crafting able to dupe items on craft
- Fixed the sleep ui getting stuck on the screen for clients when trying to sleep in tents
- Added more backup conditions affecting the save system to prevent hard disk writes from failing
- Fixed the game crashing when player clicks the exit button
- Fixed XP not being gained after a player leaves the party
- Fixed the blue screen flashing for half a second on game startup
Playtest Hotfix 0.98.4155
