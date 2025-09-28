Thank you to those who have purchased and played the game. It really means a lot!
If you've played enough to form an opinion, please consider [color=#FFD700][color=#FFD700]leaving a review[/color][/color] on the store page. It really helps, especially for smaller games like mine!
🛠️ Version 1.0.3
Updates
- Added an additional dialog option for Lucas during a late-game quest.
- Added a dialog option for Astryn when helping her create paint that provides a hint for players having trouble solving the "A Painting" quest.
- The reminder to donate to the museum in the quest journal should disappear once you have filled all of the museum cabinets.
- The credits window has had a minor visual refresh.
- The credits window has had some text updates.
- Removed an unnecessary video from the game's intro loading sequence.
Bugfixes
- Fixed an issue where Lucas' shop dialog options would disappear a couple of hours before he walks away from his counter in the evening.
- Fixed a typo on one of Sebastian's memory text.
Demo
- All latest updates and fixes have been rolled into the Demo version of the game. 🐝
Thank you so much for playing!
-DjMonkey
