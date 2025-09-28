 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20062225 Edited 28 September 2025 – 23:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone! Today I have a small patch as we enter the autumnal season! 🍂

Thank you to those who have purchased and played the game. It really means a lot!

If you've played enough to form an opinion, please consider [color=#FFD700][color=#FFD700]leaving a review[/color][/color] on the store page. It really helps, especially for smaller games like mine!




🛠️ Version 1.0.3


Updates

  • Added an additional dialog option for Lucas during a late-game quest.
  • Added a dialog option for Astryn when helping her create paint that provides a hint for players having trouble solving the "A Painting" quest.
  • The reminder to donate to the museum in the quest journal should disappear once you have filled all of the museum cabinets.
  • The credits window has had a minor visual refresh.
  • The credits window has had some text updates.
  • Removed an unnecessary video from the game's intro loading sequence.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed an issue where Lucas' shop dialog options would disappear a couple of hours before he walks away from his counter in the evening.
  • Fixed a typo on one of Sebastian's memory text.

Demo

  • All latest updates and fixes have been rolled into the Demo version of the game. 🐝

Click here for previous news and patches.

Thank you so much for playing!
-DjMonkey

Changed files in this update

Depot 1782421
  • Loading history…
