🛠️ Version 1.0.3

Updates

Added an additional dialog option for Lucas during a late-game quest.



Added a dialog option for Astryn when helping her create paint that provides a hint for players having trouble solving the "A Painting" quest.



The reminder to donate to the museum in the quest journal should disappear once you have filled all of the museum cabinets.



The credits window has had a minor visual refresh.



The credits window has had some text updates.



Removed an unnecessary video from the game's intro loading sequence.



Bugfixes

Fixed an issue where Lucas' shop dialog options would disappear a couple of hours before he walks away from his counter in the evening.



Fixed a typo on one of Sebastian's memory text.



Demo

All latest updates and fixes have been rolled into the Demo version of the game. 🐝



Hello everyone! Today I have a small patch as we enter the autumnal season! 🍂Thank you to those who have purchased and played the game. It really means a lot!If you've played enough to form an opinion, please consider [color=#FFD700][/color] on the store page. It really helps, especially for smaller games like mine!Thank you so much for playing!-DjMonkey