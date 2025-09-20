Kapitel 4 is finally done. Praise the Lord.

Patch Notes for V 0.4.0

INFO:

- Ingame credits button exists but does not work

- LOAD brings you right to the end of chapter 3 if you don't want to replay all chapters

Major changes and additions:

- Implemented chapter 4 (the end!)

- Reworked the quest system

- Quests are now ending as soon as the condition is met, not at the next conversation

- Quests can start follow up quests

- Reworked push notifications

Quality of life:

- Autoplay now shows ON and OFF when toggeled

- Skills are now on j,k,l,n,m and ,

- Todos button changed to C1

- Added push notifications for quest start/end

- Added push notifications for memory fragments

- Updated fade in/out of push notifications

- Changed the item info to two lines

- Game can be started with ENTER

- ToDo can be scrolled with Arrow Up and Arrow Down

- Text changes in Ch1 and Ch2 (mostly on the first two maps)

- The item menu in the inventory can now be closed with ESC

Enemy behavior:

- Enemies now only use skills that hit the player in range

- The player does not take damage any more when in a dialog or the inventory

Triggers:

- Implemented new trigger types

- Talk to triggers can now handle multiple conversationIDs

- Added random skill selection

- Added sonar

- Added flag based behavior to player and enemies in battle

- If one side is in favor over the other, bonus/malus is applied one by one

- 5x player boni: Larger map, no random skill usage, enemy has longer cooldown, enemy has less hp, player does more damage (stacks)

- 5x enemy boni: Smaller map, shorter cooldowns, more hp, more damage, first skill replaced

Chapter changes:

- Ch1 changed the landing spot of the last map change trigger to not break the game

- Ch1 improved door visibility in Alices home

- Ch2 added missing words for the book

- Ch3 removed the iron stick and its requirement for freeing the frog

- Ch3 moved the palisades so the player cannot get stuck any more when being pushed from the trigger

Misc:

- Updated credits