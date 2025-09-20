Kapitel 4 is finally done. Praise the Lord.
Patch Notes for V 0.4.0
INFO:
- Ingame credits button exists but does not work
- LOAD brings you right to the end of chapter 3 if you don't want to replay all chapters
Major changes and additions:
- Implemented chapter 4 (the end!)
- Reworked the quest system
- Quests are now ending as soon as the condition is met, not at the next conversation
- Quests can start follow up quests
- Reworked push notifications
Quality of life:
- Autoplay now shows ON and OFF when toggeled
- Skills are now on j,k,l,n,m and ,
- Todos button changed to C1
- Added push notifications for quest start/end
- Added push notifications for memory fragments
- Updated fade in/out of push notifications
- Changed the item info to two lines
- Game can be started with ENTER
- ToDo can be scrolled with Arrow Up and Arrow Down
- Text changes in Ch1 and Ch2 (mostly on the first two maps)
- The item menu in the inventory can now be closed with ESC
Enemy behavior:
- Enemies now only use skills that hit the player in range
- The player does not take damage any more when in a dialog or the inventory
Triggers:
- Implemented new trigger types
- Talk to triggers can now handle multiple conversationIDs
- Added random skill selection
- Added sonar
- Added flag based behavior to player and enemies in battle
- If one side is in favor over the other, bonus/malus is applied one by one
- 5x player boni: Larger map, no random skill usage, enemy has longer cooldown, enemy has less hp, player does more damage (stacks)
- 5x enemy boni: Smaller map, shorter cooldowns, more hp, more damage, first skill replaced
Chapter changes:
- Ch1 changed the landing spot of the last map change trigger to not break the game
- Ch1 improved door visibility in Alices home
- Ch2 added missing words for the book
- Ch3 removed the iron stick and its requirement for freeing the frog
- Ch3 moved the palisades so the player cannot get stuck any more when being pushed from the trigger
Misc:
- Updated credits
Changed files in this update