20 September 2025 Build 20062148 Edited 20 September 2025 – 22:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog
  • Slightly lower artillery ladder destruction range
  • Slightly optimize ladder logic
  • Fix storm ram personnel body material
  • Fix siege tower unit pathfinding failing in some edge cases
  • Fix storm ram personnel ramming animation
  • Fix storm ram personnel not disappearing after being done
  • Fix units snapping to ladder from castle wall
  • Fix siege tower description
  • Fix storm ram path if the gate is placed on the bottom-most tile

