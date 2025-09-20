- Slightly lower artillery ladder destruction range
- Slightly optimize ladder logic
- Fix storm ram personnel body material
- Fix siege tower unit pathfinding failing in some edge cases
- Fix storm ram personnel ramming animation
- Fix storm ram personnel not disappearing after being done
- Fix units snapping to ladder from castle wall
- Fix siege tower description
- Fix storm ram path if the gate is placed on the bottom-most tile
Hotfix - September 21st 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog
