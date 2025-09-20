For BeginnersThe novice guide has been further optimized
Added more "Quick Settings" options
OptimizationOne-click setting for auto-start and offline start
Optimize the appearance of the Dock
FixFixed the issue of black screen in some cases
Fixed the issue of some windows being black
Fixed the issue of drag delay for some Windows 10 users
Fixed the issue where some applications in traditional mode could not respond to dragging
Fixed some permission issues
Fixed the issue where icons in the Dock and grid disappear in some cases
Changed files in this update