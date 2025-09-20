 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20062114 Edited 20 September 2025 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

For Beginners

The novice guide has been further optimized
Added more "Quick Settings" options

Optimization

One-click setting for auto-start and offline start
Optimize the appearance of the Dock

Fix

Fixed the issue of black screen in some cases
Fixed the issue of some windows being black
Fixed the issue of drag delay for some Windows 10 users
Fixed the issue where some applications in traditional mode could not respond to dragging
Fixed some permission issues
Fixed the issue where icons in the Dock and grid disappear in some cases

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3678841
