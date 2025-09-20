For Beginners The novice guide has been further optimized

Added more "Quick Settings" options



Optimization One-click setting for auto-start and offline start

Optimize the appearance of the Dock



Fix Fixed the issue of black screen in some cases

Fixed the issue of some windows being black

Fixed the issue of drag delay for some Windows 10 users

Fixed the issue where some applications in traditional mode could not respond to dragging

Fixed some permission issues

Fixed the issue where icons in the Dock and grid disappear in some cases