Today's patch has a lot of nerfs to slow down how quickly the game's economy tends to spiral out of control. Better now than later.



CROPS

- Many crops have been rebalanced (via growth times, seed costs, and crop values), using profit-per-day as the primary metric. Regrowable crops in particular regrow slower and are less valuable.

- All crops will now die instantly when more than 10 days out of season, and regrowable crops will immediately be pulled up after one out-of-season harvest. (This is more of a convenience to the player than anything, as they must no longer axe regrowable crops to get rid of them after the season ends.)

- Grass crop seeds are significantly more expensive, and the power cost of using the millstone has increased.

- You can now use the millstone repeatedly and quickly by holding down the Interact button while using it.

- Terraces now dry up faster the bigger they are. At ten tiles or less, they will last 10 days (the maximum number of days between storms), and every five tiles beyond that will make them dry up one day sooner. (For reference, the average number of days between storms is 5.) This is an effort to make building up terraces a more gradual process, as it did not take many terrace walls to cover the whole farm.

- Rice must now be watered.



FERMENTING JARS

- Products from Fermenting Jars are less valuable, now increasing the value of the batch by about 10% instead of the previous 33%.

- Batch sizes for jars are more consistent. In general, normal crops require a batch of 3, crops that yield 2~3 per harvest require 5, and large crops require just 1. The value of the product is now scaled to the size of the batch, instead of the other way around.



COOKING

- As the prices of many ingredients have been changed, cooked meals have had their recipes and stats tweaked accordingly.

- Power restored is now expressed as a percentage and scales with your max power. (Your max power increases with your Faith Level.)

- Selling cooked dishes is no longer profitable; the value of the dish is simply the total of all the ingredients. This has been done to address the fact that Casual Mode offers an unlimited amount of time to cook, making it both optimal and tedious to cook every ingredient you have. (Because of this change, Suwako's Year 2 Winter seasonal goal will be changed later.)

- Fresh cheese can now be used in place of the cheese from the Miracle Mart in most recipes, if you feel like spending 30 minutes to save a few points.

- Food buffs now last 6 hours (12 with high-quality).



CHICKENS

- Increased the value of basic eggs from 50 to 80, and scaled other egg types accordingly.

- The coop menu now has an "Inspect" option to let you view the descriptions of your chickens and their happiness values.

- Implemented a few new recipes using the previously unused special chicken eggs. You will receive the recipes in the mail when you ship the relevant ingredients.

- Mystia now sells chicken feed at her grilled eel stand. (Whether this is intended for her customers to eat or not is up for interpretation.)



OTHER FARM CHANGES

- The Inspect tool is now working in a rudimentary way. It works on anything with an item tooltip, and if it's a crop, it will give you some information about how many days left it has to grow, and whether it's withered at all.

- If you don't have a magatama equipped, you can hold down the Use button to swing the Axe or Hammer repeatedly. It will stop automatically when the object is destroyed.

- You can now unequip magatamas in the pause menu by selecting the one you already have equipped.

- The spawn rate for debris on the farm has been cut in half.

- Implemented a few different kinds of flooring, craftable at the work bench. These will prevent debris from spawning. Note: the game does not currently support multiple objects per tile, so you can't put anything on top of this flooring yet.

- Extended the effective range of sprinkler hoses by 1 to reduce confusion about their "max length" description.

- Wood, stone, clay, and chicken feed can now be sold, for a measly 5 points each. (Note: metals cannot currently be sold because they are timegated and a player selling their stack early on may regret it.)



FISHING

- Fish struggle mechanics reworked, they now have more unique behavior. Salmon put up a brief but fierce struggle, eels are slow but fight doggedly. Catfish are right bastards. Crucian carp are fairly easy to catch, giving them (and thus Lake Yasaka) a niche.

- Fish that are directly underneath you when hooked get a short initial speed boost to gain a little distance (so that you're not pulling them straight up).

- Once they are fully exhausted, fish on the hook slow down significantly.

- The tension meter is now displayed above the fish, instead of above Minoriko.

- Fish prices have been adjusted upward. With no upgrades you can make about 1000 points off a full power bar's worth of fishing if you're good at it.



ADVENTURE

- Wakasagihime's last spellcard is easier now.

- A more aggressive method of culling bullets has been implemented to prevent Wriggle occasionally leaving bullets behind.

- The lock-on crosshairs are much bolder now.

- Added a check to prevent the player from instantly choosing a path because they were standing on it when the stage ended.



MISC

- The load game screen now shows the year of each save file.

- Doubled the value of Momoyo's winter mining minigame. Momoyo now also walks to the mine immediately in winter so you can start early.

- Changed the color of the gem blocks in the mining minigame to something different from the actually unbreakable blocks.

- You now have a chance to score drunk crits with the axe and hammer. The Spiked Watermelon greatly enhances this effect.

- Added a few missing winter lines for a few characters.



BUGFIXES

- Large rocks and logs now correctly track damage as a whole, instead of in four pieces.

- Fixed the normal quality ingredients not getting used up if a combination of normal and quality ingredients were used for a recipe.

- Fixed not leveling up above Faith Level 10 if you had exactly enough Faith Points.

- Fixed volume settings in options not being set correctly upon loading the game.

- Fixed L1/R1 appearing in the glyph set twice instead of L2/R2.

- Fixed the item popup still showing up when an item fails to get put into your bag (usually because it's full).

- Fixed the tile target indicator not highlighting clay and metal rocks with the hammer.