20 September 2025 Build 20062011 Edited 20 September 2025 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is a minor bugfix release.

  • Properly fixed an issue that caused asian languages to incorrectly show as long lines of text in some windows
  • Adjusted icons for education

Changed files in this update

