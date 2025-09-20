This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Introducing the "Preview" branch of Oasis, which will contain Beta-quality changes and improvements. The Preview branch is intended for advanced users only , it might contain changes that are unstable or not fully documented.

RULES (READ CAREFULLY)

If you are not good at following instructions and reading directions, the Preview branch is not for you.

If you are looking for a stable experience above all, the Preview branch is not for you.

If you are unable to perform "beta tester" duties, such as reporting issues clearly, the Preview branch is not for you.

Be responsible.

If you decide to ignore all of the above, you will likely waste significant time for the developer and ultimately make him quit out of frustration. So please don't.

To opt-in the "preview" branch of Oasis, head to your Steam library, right click Oasis Driver for Windows Mixed Reality, then Properties. Under Betas. select "preview". Make sure Steam downloads the new driver.

To opt-out, follow the same instructions, but select "None" instead.

CHANGELOG

Today we kick off with partial support for AMD GPUs in the Preview branch.

REQUIREMENTS (READ CAREFULLY)

- HP REVERB & HP REVERB G2 ARE NOT SUPPORTED - This is due to a crash inside the AMD driver (reported to AMD: https://www.reddit.com/r/Amd/comments/1nk9qgo/comment/nfb2o2j/)

- AMD ADRENALIN 25.9.2 & UP IS REQUIRED

- If you had previously "unlocked" your headset, you will need to undo parts of it: download the Custom Resolution Utility (CRU) and run the "reset-all.exe" program included in the utility.