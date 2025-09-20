Hey everyone,



Please keep the feedback coming as it helps make a better game. Here's Update v0.9.5.





FIXES

Fixed being able to stack Status Effects durations

Fixed the Revitalize ability removing all Status Effects instead of only the Negative ones

Changed the Dodge Icon -Can now leave during ambushes, but still counts as a loss.

Properly translated Notes menu -Fixed status effects not clearing properly after dungeoning

Fixed some Quest Stories having blank pages of text

Fixed "Junk" achievement not completing when using quicksell

Fixed Damage Calculations for multi hit abilities like Foxfire and Tornado. Attack bonuses would compound for each hit, resulting in the next hit doing triple damage than the last hit with Black Ring equipped.

Increased the maximum amount of Ability Power/Damage of Abilities to 999,999,999 from 999,999. Dealing more than 999,999 damage will print out as "1.2M"

(ANDROID ONLY) game now remembers screen rotation between start ups





Be sure to wishlist the main game and share the game with your friends, every little bit helps us make a better game!

Until next time!