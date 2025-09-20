 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20061925 Edited 20 September 2025 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

Please keep the feedback coming as it helps make a better game. Here's Update v0.9.5. Please be sure to share any bugs you encounter on the Steam forums, below, or in the discord!


FIXES

  • Fixed being able to stack Status Effects durations

  • Fixed the Revitalize ability removing all Status Effects instead of only the Negative ones

  • Changed the Dodge Icon -Can now leave during ambushes, but still counts as a loss.

  • Properly translated Notes menu -Fixed status effects not clearing properly after dungeoning

  • Fixed some Quest Stories having blank pages of text

  • Fixed "Junk" achievement not completing when using quicksell

  • Fixed Damage Calculations for multi hit abilities like Foxfire and Tornado. Attack bonuses would compound for each hit, resulting in the next hit doing triple damage than the last hit with Black Ring equipped.

  • Increased the maximum amount of Ability Power/Damage of Abilities to 999,999,999 from 999,999. Dealing more than 999,999 damage will print out as "1.2M"

  • (ANDROID ONLY) game now remembers screen rotation between start ups



Be sure to wishlist the main game and share the game with your friends, every little bit helps us make a better game!

Until next time!

