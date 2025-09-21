Just dropping by with some patch notes.
Fixed a bunch of minor bugs across the game.
German Language added for DLC 2.
DLC 2 covered 6 Endings.
Breeding Ponies
Sussage Party
Quartet
Fetish Locator: Rebooted
Two Girls, Two Dicks
Waterfall
Changed files in this update