21 September 2025 Build 20061911 Edited 21 September 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

Just dropping by with some patch notes.

Fixed a bunch of minor bugs across the game.

German Language added for DLC 2.

DLC 2 covered 6 Endings.

Breeding Ponies

Sussage Party

Quartet

Fetish Locator: Rebooted

Two Girls, Two Dicks

Waterfall

Changed files in this update

Depot 2231011
DLC 2362820 Depot 2362820
DLC 2755430 Depot 2755430
DLC 3051920 Depot 3051920
