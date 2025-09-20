 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy skate. Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 September 2025 Build 20061842 Edited 20 September 2025 – 21:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Here are the update details:

  • Characters now make comments during battles and while thinking

  • Improved overall game flow and fixed various bugs


Thank you for playing BlockWorld Ai. We hope you continue to enjoy the game!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3010031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link