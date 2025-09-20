Here are the update details:
Characters now make comments during battles and while thinking
Improved overall game flow and fixed various bugs
Thank you for playing BlockWorld Ai. We hope you continue to enjoy the game!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update