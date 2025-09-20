Heart in the cell: Rebirth has been reborn from the earliest concept to now, which is almost 9 years, indeed very long. Today, it is finally officially released!

I also learned and made it while feeling very grateful to have been able to stick with it until today!

No matter how you look at it, it is completed.

Including 3 bosses in 3 chapters, as well as various regular battles and puzzles.

Even today, I still like this project very much, and there are many ideas in it that I still like today.

I also admit that there are many places that are not mature enough and the experience is not good enough, but thank you for your support!

I will continue making games in the future!