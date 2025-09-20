 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20061755 Edited 20 September 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

2024-9-20 MultiWheel Update

  • Adds support for multiple wheels!

After updating no wheels will show until one is enabled from the Edit Wheel window.

Select your wheel and click Enable.

Changed files in this update

