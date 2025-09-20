added defacto map that's overlayed on base map when turned on

added native resavour map that's overlayed on base map when turned on

added micro nation map that's overlayed on base map when turned on

UN country map is now base country map instead

Updated Subcontinent and Continent map (Subcontinents do now not span 2 continents)

Gave Golan Heights to syria (idk why israel had it)

New 3D model for the Globe

New 3D Height map (does not replace the 2D one)

Added Capital city markers (10 variants each with 4 rotations possible)

New Donation Event (gives strength from 1 country to 1 in war)

New Funding Change minor event (changes strength gain and loss)

Countries now have individual strength values

Game now calculates 1-5 battles per pixel in war

countries gain strength boost in battles based on distance to capitals

Countries gain strength boost in battles if in their own culture

countries earn more strength over time based on funding tag

added funding military tag (medium strength gain

added defunding military tag (medium strength loss)

added scrapping barrel tag (Massive strength gain, can only turn on if country is in war and either got 0 strength or lost majority of their territory)

added RanOutofResources tag (Massive strength loss, can only turn on if country is in war and either got scrapping barrel on or lost all of their culture/former country area)