Map Changes
Added Capital city markers (10 variants each with 4 rotations possible)
New 3D Height map (does not replace the 2D one)
New 3D model for the Globe
Gave Golan Heights to syria (idk why israel had it)
Updated Subcontinent and Continent map (Subcontinents do now not span 2 continents)
Updated Culture and country maps (to fix small issiues
UN country map is now base country map instead
added micro nation map that's overlayed on base map when turned on
added native resavour map that's overlayed on base map when turned on
added defacto map that's overlayed on base map when turned on
Event Changes
New Funding Change minor event (changes strength gain and loss)
New Donation Event (gives strength from 1 country to 1 in war)
Removed Revolt Equipment donation event
Strength System
Countries now have individual strength values
Game now calculates 1-5 battles per pixel in war
countries gain strength boost in battles based on distance to capitals
Countries gain strength boost in battles if in their own culture
countries earn more strength over time based on funding tag
added funding military tag (medium strength gain
added defunding military tag (medium strength loss)
added scrapping barrel tag (Massive strength gain, can only turn on if country is in war and either got 0 strength or lost majority of their territory)
added RanOutofResources tag (Massive strength loss, can only turn on if country is in war and either got scrapping barrel on or lost all of their culture/former country area)
countries now lose between half and 1 4th of their strrength when capital is taken over
Menu Changes
Added new start game menu
added a way to turn on/off subcontinents instead of only continents
if you shift click it now toggles continents instead
added 4 total toggle values (countries, country, water, unclaimed)
added toggles for micro nations
added toggle for native resavours
added toggle for defacto map changes
added future toggles for terrorist groups, cities, cultures and subdivisions
game no longer generates massive save files for default maps
Removed simple strength button in settings
Added autosave button in settings
Save file /load in changes
Divided data and language text files for each entity type (country,culture,subcontinent and so on)
data text files now include a lot more data (too much to remember)
countries now keep their names in all languages saved to them
Ingame UI Changes
Notifications now group together into days with it only saying the date once per day
Notifications are now colour coded
War events are now red
Peaceful events are now green
Uknown events are now yellow
drain events are now brown
flood events are now blue
country names are now always black
minor events are now gray or bright gray depending on if it effects ongoing event or not
date now has a underline
Added console menu that opens with § button
Commands
(if the word got "" around it, change it out to what you want, most of them can also be changed out for "Random", ignore typing in spaces when writting country and culture names.
Strength Country "Value"
Strength Country Locked
Strength Country UnLocked
Funding Funding "Country"
Funding DeFunding "Country"
Funding Scrapping "Country"
Funding RanOut "Country"
Event Divide "Country"
Event VoteAnnex "Country" "Country"
Event VoteInvade "Country" "Country"
Event VoteRandom "Country" "Country"
Event Revolt Culture "Country" "Culture"
Event Peace
Other
Updated to Unity 6
Can now tilt camera using arrow keys
arrow keys no longer move camera around globe
Changed files in this update