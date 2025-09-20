 Skip to content
Major 20 September 2025 Build 20061690
Update notes via Steam Community

Map Changes

  • Added Capital city markers (10 variants each with 4 rotations possible)

  • New 3D Height map (does not replace the 2D one)

  • New 3D model for the Globe

  • Gave Golan Heights to syria (idk why israel had it)

  • Updated Subcontinent and Continent map (Subcontinents do now not span 2 continents)

  • Updated Culture and country maps (to fix small issiues

  • UN country map is now base country map instead

  • added micro nation map that's overlayed on base map when turned on

  • added native resavour map that's overlayed on base map when turned on

  • added defacto map that's overlayed on base map when turned on

Event Changes

  • New Funding Change minor event (changes strength gain and loss)

  • New Donation Event (gives strength from 1 country to 1 in war)

  • Removed Revolt Equipment donation event

Strength System

  • Countries now have individual strength values

  • Game now calculates 1-5 battles per pixel in war

  • countries gain strength boost in battles based on distance to capitals

  • Countries gain strength boost in battles if in their own culture

  • countries earn more strength over time based on funding tag

  • added funding military tag (medium strength gain

  • added defunding military tag (medium strength loss)

  • added scrapping barrel tag (Massive strength gain, can only turn on if country is in war and either got 0 strength or lost majority of their territory)

  • added RanOutofResources tag (Massive strength loss, can only turn on if country is in war and either got scrapping barrel on or lost all of their culture/former country area)

  • countries now lose between half and 1 4th of their strrength when capital is taken over

Menu Changes

  • Added new start game menu

  • added a way to turn on/off subcontinents instead of only continents

  • if you shift click it now toggles continents instead

  • added 4 total toggle values (countries, country, water, unclaimed)

  • added toggles for micro nations

  • added toggle for native resavours

  • added toggle for defacto map changes

  • added future toggles for terrorist groups, cities, cultures and subdivisions

  • game no longer generates massive save files for default maps

  • Removed simple strength button in settings

  • Added autosave button in settings

Save file /load in changes

  • Divided data and language text files for each entity type (country,culture,subcontinent and so on)

  • data text files now include a lot more data (too much to remember)

  • countries now keep their names in all languages saved to them

Ingame UI Changes

  • Notifications now group together into days with it only saying the date once per day

  • Notifications are now colour coded

  • War events are now red

  • Peaceful events are now green

  • Uknown events are now yellow

  • drain events are now brown

  • flood events are now blue

  • country names are now always black

  • minor events are now gray or bright gray depending on if it effects ongoing event or not

  • date now has a underline

  • Added console menu that opens with § button

Commands

(if the word got "" around it, change it out to what you want, most of them can also be changed out for "Random", ignore typing in spaces when writting country and culture names.

  • Strength Country "Value"

  • Strength Country Locked

  • Strength Country UnLocked

  • Funding Funding "Country"

  • Funding DeFunding "Country"

  • Funding Scrapping "Country"

  • Funding RanOut "Country"

  • Event Divide "Country"

  • Event VoteAnnex "Country" "Country"

  • Event VoteInvade "Country" "Country"

  • Event VoteRandom "Country" "Country"

  • Event Revolt Culture "Country" "Culture"

  • Event Peace

Other

  • Updated to Unity 6

  • Can now tilt camera using arrow keys

  • arrow keys no longer move camera around globe

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3106521
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3106522
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3106523
  • Loading history…
