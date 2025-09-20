 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast skate. Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 September 2025 Build 20061615 Edited 20 September 2025 – 20:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Face 15 mythical new enemies - from towering fire giants to the legendary cyclops.

Befriend new allies, and unravel puzzles in our latest expansion!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3206771
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3206772
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3206773
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link