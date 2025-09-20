It's a pretty big update with an upgrade of the Champion and Storm Warrior classes, some important bug fixes, a few AI and interface improvements, and a new button in the Module Editor's monster/NPC Creation Wizard.
- Upgraded the Champion and Storm Warrior character classes. Champions now have access to the new feats Battle Benediction, Blessed Hands, Mercy of the Heavens, Wrath of the Heavens, and Sanctified Giant, while Storm Warriors now have access to the new feats Rolling Thunder, Ironbark, Primal Ferocity, Environmental Aptitude, Furious Lightning Storm, and Wind Mastery. Champions now select a specialisation option called "Sacred Emblem" (choose between Battle, Miracles, Might, Vitality, Mercy, Dominion, and Faith), while Storm Warriors now select a specialisation option called "Tempest Path" (choose between Stormblade, Warmaster, Lifetotem, Earthbreaker, Stormguard, Wildcaller, Spellweaver, and Cataclysm).
- In the module Augury of Chaos, gave a Sacred Emblem to Champions, and a Tempest Path to Storm Warriors. Also, you'll be able to choose a Tempest Path for Driaghan through the game's dialogue, if he joins the party.
- If a dialogue option is not available due to the party's Bard not having an equipped musical instrument, or the party's Rogue not having Rogue tools, or the party not having a required item, or the party not having a required companion, or the party not having enough gold, the mousing-over tooltip will now let you know. For example, the tooltip will display "Impossible: Musical Instrument Not Equipped" when mousing over a "Bard Perform" dialogue option.
- In the party creation screen, fixed a bug with the tick box "Hide non-matching characters" not hiding characters who don't meet the class or race requirements for the selected module.
- Improved the combat AI for melee-focused creatures that have access to a move action (or free action) Spell-Like Ability.
- Improved the combat AI for Barbarians, as well as the intelligence settings of the Barbarian named Jorad in the Augury of Chaos prologue.
- Fixed an issue with the attack path calculation when mousing over an enemy. It would sometimes result in the "Target Too Far Away" message even though the character could actually move to a square adjacent to the target and attack.
- When selecting "overwrite saved game" in the Save Game screen, the game will now keep the name of the selected saved game.
- Added a new button in the Creation Wizard allowing you to set the Feats distribution type for the new creature. The options are "one Feat per three levels + 1 at level 1", "one Feat per two levels + 1 at level 1", "one Feat per level" and "two Feats per level". This feature may be used to create elite monsters and NPCs.
- Storm Warriors and Druids will no longer be able to cast spells while wearing metal armour (after character creation). But see the new feat called "Ironbark".
- Fixed a couple of issues with the Bard feat Story Teller. Temporary Hit Points will now be allowed out of combat, up to 20 points for each character, allowing the feat Story Teller to work as expected. Also added a note about this in the Help Entry about Temporary Hit Points.
- Fixed a dialogue text display issue when selecting the Cat Familiar option during the prologue of Augury of Chaos in Finchbury. Thank you Arkain for the heads-up!
- Fixed a dialogue text display issue / dialogue answer display issue / dialogue skill checking issue when clicking on the corpse at the very beginning of Chapter 1 of Augury of Chaos. Thank you Arkain!
- Fixed a source of crashes when loading a game with, say, seven party members, opening the inventory screen, then loading a game with, say, five party members, and opening the inventory screen (as that screen was still expecting seven party members).
- Fixed a source of crashes after closing the Formation Screen, when a new character joins the party (especially if you changed the party leader).
- Fixed an issue where a module would crash when casting a spell dealing physical damage, if the module's weapons file was missing the entries for Warhammer, Longsword or Rapier.
- Fixed a display issue in the Feats & Abilities screen of the Character Sheet of undead creatures.
- Fixed a tooltip display issue when mousing over the title line of the Party Items box, and over the title line of the Floor Items box.
- Fixed an incorrect body-slot setting for the item "Greatclub".
- Added a clarifying note in the help entry for the feat "Black Wizard Improved Scare".
- Fixed a help button in the Psychic Warrior creation interface which was leading to the Paladin's help entry.
- Added a note in the help entry of the Healing Cleric/Bishop Domain Power and Healing Mastery feat to indicate that they grant the Healing skill to the character automatically. Also, the Healing skill will be shown in the Character Sheet, if you have this feat or that domain power.
- Fixed a bug with the feat Green Wizard Improved Alteration granting the spell Enhance Weapon two bonus points instead of one.
- Fixed an issue with the display of the skill "Streetwise" when it comes from the expanded skill set.
- Improved the help entry for the feat "Divine Weapon" of the Champion.
- Fixed Creation Wizard issues with the application of the Psychic Warrior Focus.
- Fixed Creation Wizard issues with the extra weapon group proficiencies of Gladiators and Psychic Warriors with the Focus of Prowess.
- Fixed Creation Wizard issues with the award of bonus feats associated with the Focus of Prowess specialisation of the Psychic Warrior and the Swashbuckler specialisation of the Rogue.
- Fixed a bug in the old-style Character Creation interface when selecting a class specialisation then clicking on one of the ability scores.
- Fixed a bug in the Creature Editor where switching tabs (e.g. from the Feats page to the Immunities page) would open the data of another creature, if the initial creature had its position modified in the list of creatures.
- In addition to granting or removing normal feats, a script command can now be used to grant (or remove) a Cleric Domain Power, Psychic Warrior Focus, Champion Sacred Emblem, Storm Warrior Tempest Path, Paladin Oath, Barbarian Spirit Animal, Rogue specialisation, Monk specialisation, Wizard Transformation, or Wizard Familiar. To do this, you can use the "Set character property" command with the setting "Additional feat" or "Subtractive feat". You can then input the name of the feat or specialisation option you're interested in. The name should be exactly in the same form as when it is displayed in the Feats tab of the creature properties screen, in the Creature Editor.
