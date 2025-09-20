🐛Bugfix:
- Implemented a test check to fix the issue of zombies getting stuck in their task (uncertain resolution 🤞).
- The mausoleum interface displayed incorrect information upon opening; this has been fixed.
- The rune spending code in the skill tree was duplicated, causing double spending. This issue has been fixed.
[Early Access - 0.1.3]
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows French Depot 3906151
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update