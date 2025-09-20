Highlights
New zoomed in battles for single-target actions
New slide ability in Erindos
Clearer turn readability via updated indicator portraits
Fixes and polish across combat, UI, and level geometry
New Features
Zoomed in Battles
Single-target actions now trigger a close-up view to improve combat readability.
Added new attack, hit, and reaction animations to enhance combat visuals.
Sound effects and Music are still a work in progress.
Slide (Erindos)
You can now use a slide while exploring Erindos.
Provides a slight burst of speed for traversal.
Sound effect is still a work in progress.
Indicator Portraits
Unit portraits in battle desaturate noticeably after a unit has acted.
Makes it easier to see who still has an action remaining at a glance.
Fixes and Improvements
Filled a gap between the castle wall and stair geometry in Erindos that could trap the player. Extra stone added and collision adjusted.
Damage numbers now display full calculated damage rather than being capped by remaining HP. Overkill is reflected correctly.
Various minor fixes and polish to UI, animation states, and level collision.
Coming Soon
A new Battlemaster NPC has arrived in Erindos. They will mention that an Arena 1v1 mode is in development.
The mode is real-time action combat in third person, using the same camera style as Erindos exploration.
More details and a playable first pass are planned for a future update.
Changed files in this update