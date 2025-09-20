 Skip to content
Major 20 September 2025 Build 20061497 Edited 20 September 2025 – 19:32:46 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • New zoomed in battles for single-target actions

  • New slide ability in Erindos

  • Clearer turn readability via updated indicator portraits

  • Fixes and polish across combat, UI, and level geometry

New Features

Zoomed in Battles

  • Single-target actions now trigger a close-up view to improve combat readability.

  • Added new attack, hit, and reaction animations to enhance combat visuals.

  • Sound effects and Music are still a work in progress.

Slide (Erindos)

  • You can now use a slide while exploring Erindos.

  • Provides a slight burst of speed for traversal.

  • Sound effect is still a work in progress.

Indicator Portraits

  • Unit portraits in battle desaturate noticeably after a unit has acted.

  • Makes it easier to see who still has an action remaining at a glance.

Fixes and Improvements

  • Filled a gap between the castle wall and stair geometry in Erindos that could trap the player. Extra stone added and collision adjusted.

  • Damage numbers now display full calculated damage rather than being capped by remaining HP. Overkill is reflected correctly.

  • Various minor fixes and polish to UI, animation states, and level collision.

Coming Soon

  • A new Battlemaster NPC has arrived in Erindos. They will mention that an Arena 1v1 mode is in development.

  • The mode is real-time action combat in third person, using the same camera style as Erindos exploration.

  • More details and a playable first pass are planned for a future update.

Changed files in this update

