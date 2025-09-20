 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy skate. Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 20 September 2025 Build 20061478 Edited 20 September 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.2.4 Update Notes

🍺 Tavern Route Update

  • The Tavern Route has been newly added.

    In this route, where the Black Duck heads to the tavern, you will encounter new characters, face thrilling boss battles, and reach multiple branching endings.
    This route begins when you choose the Hunter in the prologue, and it includes all related stories and endings.

🐣 Improvements

  • Improved certain dialogues that could not be skipped.

  • Enhanced the stage selection layout.

  • Improved visibility on the album screen.

  • Unlocking the album now grants you a commemorative artwork for the demo.

  • Collecting all artworks will grant you an additional “All Clear” commemorative artwork.

– Sunflo Labs & Solutena Studio

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3320841
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3320842
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link