1.2.4 Update Notes
🍺 Tavern Route Update
The Tavern Route has been newly added.
In this route, where the Black Duck heads to the tavern, you will encounter new characters, face thrilling boss battles, and reach multiple branching endings.
This route begins when you choose the Hunter in the prologue, and it includes all related stories and endings.
🐣 Improvements
Improved certain dialogues that could not be skipped.
Enhanced the stage selection layout.
Improved visibility on the album screen.
Unlocking the album now grants you a commemorative artwork for the demo.
Collecting all artworks will grant you an additional “All Clear” commemorative artwork.
– Sunflo Labs & Solutena Studio
