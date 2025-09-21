Kept you waiting, huh?

This update won't do the long time it took any justice. Nonetheless, it's not the smallest either and contains some pretty important things. Most importantly, however, CPW is still alive and kicking!

I could give you a long and boring story about me solo developing this as a hobby and life requiring some attention so I have less time for CPW, but you already know that.

This update contains two things I had trouble trying to get right:

Wrestling. This is a wrestling game, duh. From lock-ups, you can now enter one of two lanes starting some back-and-forth. Finding a way to put this into CPW wasn't easy for me. The game should be as easy as possible, so this became a button mashing contest. Not very innovative, yeah, but it kind of works! Whenever you enter a wrestling situation, both wrestlers get a progress bar and whoever fills it first progresses the hold or counters it - doesn't get any easier than that! If your wrestler is already beat up or not very skilled (the Skill attribute in CAW matters), you'll have to mash harder... or maybe avoid wrestling and go for crazy stunts instead. Audible Audience Reactions. Up until now, the audience sound was but a static background noise. Now it's reactive background noise! The audience will cheer for whiplash, pop for entrances and eliminations, laugh at you when you botch a move, and boo when they get too bored (there's a setting to turn that off). There are different sounds for large and small audiences, too. The system is a work in progress, but already adds great atmosphere. Note that since there is no concept of heel or face yet - everybody's treated equally.

There are more news, such as pulling wrestlers out of the ring and there are finally a couple of moves against running opponents - check out the full changelog below.

Before you do that, however, please know that have my utmost thanks for playing this game!

Additions

Actions : Added moves against opponents running towards you by pressing B (E on keyboards). Back Body Drop Monkey Toss Hurracanrana

Actions : Added the ability to reach into the ring from outside by pressing B (E on keyboards). Grabbing a wrestler by the leg will trip them up. When doing a strong grab by holding the button and grabbing somebody up front, the grabbed wrestler will be pulled out of the ring.​

Audience : Added an audience reaction system. Based on their level of entertainment, the audience will be neutral, cheer or boo. The audience audibly reacts to damage and other events.

CAW : Added a new entry to the moveset editor for selecting a move against running opponents.

Menu : Added the Audience Reactions setting to the Arena Setup screen with the following options: Normal : The standard audience reactions system. No Boredom : The crowd will not get bored, even if nothing happens in the match for a long time. None : Dead crowd.

Wrestling : Added a wrestling system, activated by pressing A ( SPACE on keyboards) and a direction of choice when in a lock-up. Wrestling is a mashing contest where participants need to fill their individual progress bars to advance to different holds or maneuvers. Progress change speed is affected by a wrestler's condition as well as their Skill attribute. All wrestlers currently share the same wrestling holds. This may be subject to change in the future.

Wrestling : Added wrestling holds and maneuvers. Headlock / Ground Headlock / Ground Headlock Pin / Headlock Suplex Using LB to counter the ground headlock will trigger the ground headlock pin. Wristlock (a.k.a. Armwringer) / Hammerlock



Changes

Audience : The ambient audience sound has been updated.

Menu : In the Create-A-Wrestler menu, you can now use page navigation ( LB / RB on gamepads, Page Up / Page Down on keyboards) to skip 10 entries for faster navigation.

Menu : The default keyboard binding for next/previous page is now Page Up / Page Down . The old bindings ( LAlt / Tab ) are still working.

Physics : Increased friction coefficients for wrestler skins as well as the ring mat. This should cause somewhat less weird sliding around, especially following some moves.

Roster : Assigned moves against running opponents.

Roster : Made Private Payne stronger.

Tutorial : At the start of some of the early lessons, the opponent is now teleported right in front of you.

Tutorial: Removed quick move lesson.

Fixes