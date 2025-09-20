Hi everyone,

A small hotfix has just been released to address several issues reported by users

Fixes include:

UI: The new savefile window now properly closes after clicking “Yes.”

UI: Various minor interface issues have been resolved.

Resolution: Corrected 2560x1440 option.

Tutorial: Starting a new savefile no longer keeps the tutorial still as completed.

Stone Mine: Production now starts correctly after purchase.

Shop: Duplicate relics are no longer shown if already in your inventory.

Combat: Hit damage numbers are now larger for better visibility.

Gameplay: Piece swaps are correctly registered even if the mouse moves outside the board.

Thank you all for reporting these issues so quickly! Your feedback helps me keep Gemmiferous better then ever.

jslovieDev