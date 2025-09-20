 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20061411 Edited 20 September 2025 – 19:19:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A minor update has been released for Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop.

  • Fixed a client crash in the Traitors game mode.
  • Added a note in the Swarmopedia about the IAF Medical SMG's increased accuracy while crouching.
  • Added a description for EC-02 Stun Grenades in the Swarmopedia.

