- Fixed a client crash in the Traitors game mode.
- Added a note in the Swarmopedia about the IAF Medical SMG's increased accuracy while crouching.
- Added a description for EC-02 Stun Grenades in the Swarmopedia.
Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Hotfix - September 20, 2025
A minor update has been released for Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop.
