20 September 2025 Build 20061405 Edited 20 September 2025 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey, this update brings new features, bug fixes and adjustments. Here's what has changed:

  • Added input remapping via the controls options
  • A message will now appear when walking into an Appariton
  • Tapping the target key / button will no longer target invisible enemies
  • Fixed an issue where the suspend feature would not save your current hp
  • Fixed an issue where you could still interact with the menu while viewing the credits on the title screen
  • Fixed an issue where throwing an item via the "Examine" menu would consume the whole stack
  • Fixed an issue where the Carnifex sometimes wouldn't be interrupted by confusion


Thanks for playing!

