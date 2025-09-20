- Added input remapping via the controls options
- A message will now appear when walking into an Appariton
- Tapping the target key / button will no longer target invisible enemies
- Fixed an issue where the suspend feature would not save your current hp
- Fixed an issue where you could still interact with the menu while viewing the credits on the title screen
- Fixed an issue where throwing an item via the "Examine" menu would consume the whole stack
- Fixed an issue where the Carnifex sometimes wouldn't be interrupted by confusion
