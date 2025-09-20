 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 September 2025 Build 20061342 Edited 20 September 2025 – 19:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you so much for supporting this little project! It means the world to me and it keeps my lights on for a few more months! If you enjoyed the game, please consider leaving a review to tell the Steam algorithm whats good!

I appreciate you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3947311
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link