 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 September 2025 Build 20061332 Edited 20 September 2025 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- I added a lot of KB voice lines, but it's not all of them yet. There's still a lot of lines I need to add.

- much better game controller support with better aim assist

- new separate game controller sensitivity slider

- new vehicle control layout for game controller

- new Main Menu

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2743541
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link