- I added a lot of KB voice lines, but it's not all of them yet. There's still a lot of lines I need to add.
- much better game controller support with better aim assist
- new separate game controller sensitivity slider
- new vehicle control layout for game controller
- new Main Menu
Play Test 23A - added KB voice lines, better game controller support
