20 September 2025 Build 20061276
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch was mainly to fix a few minor things and also add a few small things.
  • Fixed some typos
  • Fixed a bug where activating a slot machine and leaving a room reset its functionality
  • Fixed a bug where leaving a room while slowed could make you permanently slowed
  • Fixed a bug where the pause screen can be closed and the options menu opened at the same time
  • Added a few more images to the Red Man hallucinations
  • Added a new visitor to the Castle of Veneration

Depot 3749881
