- Fixed some typos
- Fixed a bug where activating a slot machine and leaving a room reset its functionality
- Fixed a bug where leaving a room while slowed could make you permanently slowed
- Fixed a bug where the pause screen can be closed and the options menu opened at the same time
- Added a few more images to the Red Man hallucinations
- Added a new visitor to the Castle of Veneration
9/20 Patch
This patch was mainly to fix a few minor things and also add a few small things.
