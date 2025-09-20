- Portcullises now only raise once instead of infinitely many times, provided they're triggered
- Can no longer "grab" the weapon in the left hand with the right hand and vice versa
- Priority of picking up weapons is now below that of attacking someone
- Debug labels added. They display your region, the enemies alerted, if a boss region is considered active, and the number of active crystals in your region. Make visible by pressing the debug key. Ideally, this shouldn't tell you any information that the game doesn't already tell you.
- Attack cooldowns & cooldown graphics slightly tweaked
Version 1.0.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bit Depot 3946862
Linux 64-bit Depot 3946863
Changed files in this update