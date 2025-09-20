 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 September 2025 Build 20061250 Edited 20 September 2025 – 18:46:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Portcullises now only raise once instead of infinitely many times, provided they're triggered
  • Can no longer "grab" the weapon in the left hand with the right hand and vice versa
  • Priority of picking up weapons is now below that of attacking someone
  • Debug labels added. They display your region, the enemies alerted, if a boss region is considered active, and the number of active crystals in your region. Make visible by pressing the debug key. Ideally, this shouldn't tell you any information that the game doesn't already tell you.
  • Attack cooldowns & cooldown graphics slightly tweaked

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3946862
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3946863
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link