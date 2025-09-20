The latest update is here, bringing more variety and more ways to fight for survival.

Enemies evolve : vulnerabilities, resistances, and new special skills mean no two fights are the same, and enemies are harder to control and bottleneck.

Melee matters : melee weapons hit harder and stun more often, making close combat a stronger option.

Tactical freedom : nanotech powers are now all bonus actions, so you can strike and unleash abilities in the same turn. You can also move after attacking.

New powers: fresh nanotech skills to discover, from the devastating Fury to the defensive Hardening.

The multiverse grows more dangerous, but so too do your options. Adapt, improvise, and survive.

The full change list is below. Let me know what you think of the update! Whether you love it or hate it, feedback is welcome.

⚔️ Combat & Weapons

Player’s punch attack base damage increased to 2 .

Disposable weapons now deal +1 damage .

Sledgehammer, shovel, crowbar, and baseball bat now apply stun .

Shockrod stun duration increased ( 1 → 2 turns ).

Flamer, Blaze, Railgun, and Zeus now apply stun.

🔧 Nanotech Changes

Rupture, Flare, and Rush nanotech skills now stun targets. Flashbang cooldown increased ( 4 → 5 ) and Flare cooldown increased ( 3 → 4 ).

Rupture, Flare, Grenade, and Flashbang nanotech are now bonus abilities (can be used in addition to attacking).

If unused nanotech bonus powers remain, you may now trigger them at the end of your turn after moving/attacking.

Armor Skin buffed ( 5/8/10 → 10/15/20 ).

Might buffed ( 1/2/3 → 2/3/4 ).

Stealth buffed ( .15/.25/.35 → .25/.4/.5 ). This means enemies lose you faster and less enemies appear.

Hardening (Passive): This new nanotech reduces all damage taken after the first hit each turn.

Scanner (Passive): Reveals hidden information on the mini-map.

Nanorend (Active): Deals damage to all spaces around the Void Scout.

Fury (Active): Make an additional attack with a carried weapon.

New nanopairs added for these new nanotechs, with potential for eternal growth through level-ups.

🎮 Player Turn Flow

You can now attack before moving (movement points are no longer lost when attacking).

After completing movement/attacking, you will now get a final chance to use any bonus actions.

🧟 Enemies

Some enemies now have a vulnerability : attacks with the right damage type deal extra damage.

Enemies with vulnerabilities gain extra base HP: +2 (small enemies), +5 (chonkers) - make sure to use those vulnerabilities!

Boss and Chonker enemies now have stacking Stable (ignore one stun attempt each turn before being affected).

All enemies gain 1 turn of Stable after being stunned – preventing easy stun-locking.

Certain enemy types now have inherent special skills (not as often as bosses).

Enemies now show their special skill usage in log messages.

More enemies now spawn in all sectors to balance the player’s increased firepower.

💥 Environment

Many more destructible and explosive objects added to sectors for more dynamic battlefields.

Electric barrels now apply stun to adjacent enemies, other explosive objects now carry elemental damage types.

📖 UI & Guide

New in-game guide page explaining damage types, Stun, and Stable mechanics.

New tutorial message explaining movement after attacking.

Inspecting analysed non-boss enemies now shows their skills .

Boss health bar now displays revealed skills (inherent or already used).

Health bars also now show the Stun/Stable level of an enemy.

🐛 Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where some nanopairs had incorrect passive nanotech values.

