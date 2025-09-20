 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20061214 Edited 21 September 2025 – 00:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Aquanauts!

Here are the updates based on your feedback and the developer’s roadmap!

We now have a brand-new theme!

  • Pirate-themed items have been added to the game.

  • Starting money increased to 1500.

  • Save reset system added.

  • New adjustments made to ensure the save system works properly.

  • Fixed an issue where some fish would not grow.

  • Item drop system is temporarily under maintenance for a few days.

  • Machine processes were improved based on received feedback.

  • Fish death has been temporarily re-enabled (will be removed in the next update).

Your feedback is very important to us, so please keep sharing it!

Oh, by the way, you’re not forgetting to drink water, right? glup glup

Changed files in this update

