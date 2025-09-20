 Skip to content
20 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

What’s New This Week?

This week brings a bunch of exciting improvements to the game!

Preset Customization: Item Search & Sorting Support

One of the most requested features is finally here - and it works great!

  • Sort items by: Oldest / Recent / Alphabetical / Popular

  • Search support: No more scrolling item by item to find the perfect character – now you can just search!

New Single Boost Bar UI

We’ve added two new versions of a single boost bar:

  • Long and short variations available

  • Includes small indicators for early / good / perfect boost (up to 3 in a row)

  • Fixed reserve text scaling issue

  • Minor polish and improvements

New Settings & Accessibility Options

  • Option to disable player-to-player bounce physics

  • Accessibility setup (Auto Accel & Steer Assist) is now moved to the main Settings window

  • Accessibility options are now enabled in all game modes

Manual Respawn Support

  • Hold your respawn key for 1 second to trigger a manual respawn

    • PC: R

    • Xbox: Y

    • PlayStation: Triangle

  • Option to rebind the respawn key

  • A shorter, consistent respawn time is coming in the next update

What’s Coming Next?

Thanks so much for your continued support! We’re working hard on even more updates in the coming weeks.

  • The roadmap at tk2.nolt.io will be updated in the next few days

  • We’ll also be hosting an official The Karters 2 stream to talk with the community, set priorities, and plan the upcoming dev focus. Stay tuned for more info soon ( hopefully Monday - September 22th)

Future Plans

We’re preparing some major updates, along with game promotions to bring in new players - so stay tuned! And if you haven’t already, please consider leaving a review - it really helps us out!

Console Port News

We’ve officially started working on console versions of the game!


There’s still a long road ahead, but optimization and a Steam Deck pass will be our next big focus as well – aiming to make the experience perfect on both Deck and consoles.

Thanks again – and see you next week! 👋

