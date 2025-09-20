What’s New This Week?

This week brings a bunch of exciting improvements to the game!

Preset Customization: Item Search & Sorting Support

One of the most requested features is finally here - and it works great!

Sort items by: Oldest / Recent / Alphabetical / Popular

Search support: No more scrolling item by item to find the perfect character – now you can just search!

New Single Boost Bar UI

We’ve added two new versions of a single boost bar:

Long and short variations available

Includes small indicators for early / good / perfect boost (up to 3 in a row)

Fixed reserve text scaling issue

Minor polish and improvements

New Settings & Accessibility Options

Option to disable player-to-player bounce physics

Accessibility setup (Auto Accel & Steer Assist) is now moved to the main Settings window

Accessibility options are now enabled in all game modes

Manual Respawn Support

Hold your respawn key for 1 second to trigger a manual respawn PC: R Xbox: Y PlayStation: Triangle

Option to rebind the respawn key

A shorter, consistent respawn time is coming in the next update

What’s Coming Next?

Thanks so much for your continued support! We’re working hard on even more updates in the coming weeks.

The roadmap at tk2.nolt.io will be updated in the next few days

We’ll also be hosting an official The Karters 2 stream to talk with the community, set priorities, and plan the upcoming dev focus. Stay tuned for more info soon ( hopefully Monday - September 22th)

Future Plans

We’re preparing some major updates, along with game promotions to bring in new players - so stay tuned! And if you haven’t already, please consider leaving a review - it really helps us out!

Console Port News

We’ve officially started working on console versions of the game!



There’s still a long road ahead, but optimization and a Steam Deck pass will be our next big focus as well – aiming to make the experience perfect on both Deck and consoles.

Thanks again – and see you next week! 👋