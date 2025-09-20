- Added a failsafe for older saves with a specific issue, that caused the progress to be wiped upon reloading after Patch 1.1.14 Your pre-patch progress should now be restored;
- Fixed with the mouse cursor caused by minimizing the game or playing with mouse and controller simultaneously;
- Fixed the issue with falling through a certain hole, leading to a certain place Embrace the End ending;
- Fixed the "Breakfast of Champions" achievement. Now it correctly unlocks after using coffee and cigs, instead of beer and cigs;
- Fixed a rare bug caused by saving on quit while you were loading into a different location. Upon reloading this caused the player to fall through the house;
- Removed an odd interaction that allowed you to start drinking beer, and kill a guest while still playing the drinking animation. Now you won't be able to close the fridge until the drinking animation is over;
- Added a failsafe for the peephole interactions. Hopefully, now nothing is going to break when you look through it and immediately try to exit;
- Neighbor's phone number properly appears on your wall after you choose to skip the tutorial day. You can even call him right away!
Hotfix #3
Update notes via Steam Community
