20 September 2025 Build 20061073 Edited 20 September 2025 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I've spared no expense on the full release of this incredible game just so that you can experience the thrill of defending and/or raiding Area 51. It's time to see those alien cheeks, or defend the base and keep the hipsters out. It's up to you. The aliens don't care either way. Clap them cheeks!

Windows Base Content Depot 1126341
