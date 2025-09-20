Features - Significant AI Performance improvement in large scale scenarios (Luke) - when AI has a lot of units performance could dramatically slow down. This has been significantly reduced (on order of 7 times faster). Please watch for strange behavior around AI Bolstered attacks in particular shooting (this is where the performance gain was made, the AI was expensively building at too many possible plans to implement as opposed to figuring out optimal targeting quickly and just working on a plan for that).

- Max 150 saves message now warns must turn off Steam cloud while delete (Luke) - or will get readded by cloud ;-)



Bugs - Crash: ‘SufficientOrdersNChkResult' object has no attribute 'get_action_state'’ (Henk, Luke)

- AI Rally Bug (Luke) was sometimes picking as optimal rally target a squad that while very in need was out of range of the leader…. leading to no Rally at all. For now, allowing for AI 1.0 since was a bug. And shouldn’t have been too common. But might lead to more dangerous rally attempts

- Misreporting Orders insufficient for costs of a plan when weren’t (Luke) -a confusing popup right said a plan could not be afforded by AI but reported in a way that looked like could be afforded! In short confusing .

- Flags - c08: Several minor bugs in text courtesy of Kiks.

- San Frattello - c09: Grammatical error. Death to the grammar errors!

- Sicily to Italy - c10_5: Grammar/programming typo.

- Volturno Crossing - c11: Grammar fixes.

- Anzio Advance - c12: Grammar fix.

- Tunnels and scenes: Dearborn stress scene typo.

- Crash: object has no attribute 'doctrine_mindset_used_n' (Luke) -sentry

