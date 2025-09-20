This hotfix mainly focuses on fixing major reported issues from player feedback, along with improving a few systems.
I'll likely be looking at the Arcanist earlygame soon, in hopes of making starting with her a bit easier.
- Increased Call of Erebus' Minion Damage Multiplier buff from 10% to 30% per skill level
- Increased the values of various Beastmaster Taming passives, as they felt unimpactful
- Added an additional option to the Shrine of Charity
- Added an additional option to the Shrine of Indifference
- Fixed a snapshotting bug where Avatar of Vengeance was often ignoring your Minion Damage Multiplier stat. If you use this ability, expect your DPS to increase 2-5x depending on your build and items
- Buffed the NPC exploration passives to be doubly effective
- Removed some very obnoxious screen flashes when using Arcanist summons
- Improved the animations of the Water Elemental Bubble and Bee Spike projectiles
- Fixed a softlock caused by removing 2 modifiers under certain situations
- Fixed one Challenge mode softlock
- Fixed one game loading softlock
- Improved some "click the mouse to do the thing" indicators
- Fixed some missing Exploration tree text
- Fixed an instance of boss life bars sticking on your screen after Challenge mode failures
- Fixed some text errors with the Rune Spiral skill's upgrades
- Moved the stash to a less prominent location, as it isn't used between every run
- Fixed various descriptions and spelling errors
Changed files in this update