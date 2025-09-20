 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20061030 Edited 20 September 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Hi again everyone! Thanks a ton for all the love and feedback for the game, it really warms my heart as a solo dev to see my passion project get so much attention. I hope you're all having fun, and don't forget to let me know if anything can be improved or is bugging you.

This hotfix mainly focuses on fixing major reported issues from player feedback, along with improving a few systems.

I'll likely be looking at the Arcanist earlygame soon, in hopes of making starting with her a bit easier.

  • Increased Call of Erebus' Minion Damage Multiplier buff from 10% to 30% per skill level
  • Increased the values of various Beastmaster Taming passives, as they felt unimpactful
  • Added an additional option to the Shrine of Charity
  • Added an additional option to the Shrine of Indifference
  • Fixed a snapshotting bug where Avatar of Vengeance was often ignoring your Minion Damage Multiplier stat. If you use this ability, expect your DPS to increase 2-5x depending on your build and items
  • Buffed the NPC exploration passives to be doubly effective
  • Removed some very obnoxious screen flashes when using Arcanist summons
  • Improved the animations of the Water Elemental Bubble and Bee Spike projectiles
  • Fixed a softlock caused by removing 2 modifiers under certain situations
  • Fixed one Challenge mode softlock
  • Fixed one game loading softlock
  • Improved some "click the mouse to do the thing" indicators
  • Fixed some missing Exploration tree text
  • Fixed an instance of boss life bars sticking on your screen after Challenge mode failures
  • Fixed some text errors with the Rune Spiral skill's upgrades
  • Moved the stash to a less prominent location, as it isn't used between every run
  • Fixed various descriptions and spelling errors

