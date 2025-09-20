Increased Call of Erebus' Minion Damage Multiplier buff from 10% to 30% per skill level



Increased the values of various Beastmaster Taming passives, as they felt unimpactful



Added an additional option to the Shrine of Charity



Added an additional option to the Shrine of Indifference



Fixed a snapshotting bug where Avatar of Vengeance was often ignoring your Minion Damage Multiplier stat. If you use this ability, expect your DPS to increase 2-5x depending on your build and items



Buffed the NPC exploration passives to be doubly effective



Removed some very obnoxious screen flashes when using Arcanist summons



Improved the animations of the Water Elemental Bubble and Bee Spike projectiles



Fixed a softlock caused by removing 2 modifiers under certain situations



Fixed one Challenge mode softlock



Fixed one game loading softlock



Improved some "click the mouse to do the thing" indicators



Fixed some missing Exploration tree text



Fixed an instance of boss life bars sticking on your screen after Challenge mode failures



Fixed some text errors with the Rune Spiral skill's upgrades



Moved the stash to a less prominent location, as it isn't used between every run



Fixed various descriptions and spelling errors



Hi again everyone! Thanks a ton for all the love and feedback for the game, it really warms my heart as a solo dev to see my passion project get so much attention. I hope you're all having fun, and don't forget to let me know if anything can be improved or is bugging you.This hotfix mainly focuses on fixing major reported issues from player feedback, along with improving a few systems.I'll likely be looking at the Arcanist earlygame soon, in hopes of making starting with her a bit easier.