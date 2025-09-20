Small update according to Stealthygolem feedback:
- Added Guardian Angel permanent skill (unlocked after winning Adventure 1 on nightmare) - I believe in second chances :)
- Camera-turrets deal half the damage now
- No more big aliens on level 1 in Chapter 3
- Tweaked a map on Chapter 3 a little bit
- Few small other fixes
