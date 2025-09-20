 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 September 2025 Build 20060961 Edited 20 September 2025 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Small update according to Stealthygolem feedback:
- Added Guardian Angel permanent skill (unlocked after winning Adventure 1 on nightmare) - I believe in second chances :)
- Camera-turrets deal half the damage now
- No more big aliens on level 1 in Chapter 3
- Tweaked a map on Chapter 3 a little bit
- Few small other fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2471091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link