English##########Content################[Faith]New Tenet: Saint Charlie Kirk (Unlock by visiting the tombstone for Charlie Kirk in Queenmouth. Christian faith has a 50% discount when adding this tenet, but no hard lock to other faiths.)[Faith]New Tenet: Wolf Worship (Always Available)[Faith]New Tenet: Phantom Doctrine (Always Available)[Wiki]Updated the faith page.###########DEBUG#################[Pet]Fixed a bug that causes you to be unable to pet certain pets.简体中文##########Content################【信仰】新信条：圣查理·柯克 （访问王后镇查理柯克的墓碑解锁。基督教信仰在增加这个信条时有50%的折扣。但是其它信仰也可以添加。）【信仰】新信条：狼崇拜 （总是可用）【信仰】新信条：幻影教条（总是可用）【维基】更新了信仰页面。###########DEBUG#################【宠物】修复了一个导致你无法爱抚某些宠物的Bug。