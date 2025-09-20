 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 September 2025 Build 20060944 Edited 20 September 2025 – 17:59:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community




English
##########Content################
[Faith]New Tenet: Saint Charlie Kirk (Unlock by visiting the tombstone for Charlie Kirk in Queenmouth. Christian faith has a 50% discount when adding this tenet, but no hard lock to other faiths.)
[Faith]New Tenet: Wolf Worship (Always Available)
[Faith]New Tenet: Phantom Doctrine (Always Available)
[Wiki]Updated the faith page.
###########DEBUG#################
[Pet]Fixed a bug that causes you to be unable to pet certain pets.
简体中文
##########Content################
【信仰】新信条：圣查理·柯克 （访问王后镇查理柯克的墓碑解锁。基督教信仰在增加这个信条时有50%的折扣。但是其它信仰也可以添加。）
【信仰】新信条：狼崇拜 （总是可用）
【信仰】新信条：幻影教条（总是可用）
【维基】更新了信仰页面。
###########DEBUG#################
【宠物】修复了一个导致你无法爱抚某些宠物的Bug。


Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/d0ff7aa3
https://pastelink.net/eghaol71

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link