[Faith]New Tenet: Saint Charlie Kirk (Unlock by visiting the tombstone for Charlie Kirk in Queenmouth. Christian faith has a 50% discount when adding this tenet, but no hard lock to other faiths.)
[Faith]New Tenet: Wolf Worship (Always Available)
[Faith]New Tenet: Phantom Doctrine (Always Available)
[Pet]Fixed a bug that causes you to be unable to pet certain pets.
简体中文
【信仰】新信条：圣查理·柯克 （访问王后镇查理柯克的墓碑解锁。基督教信仰在增加这个信条时有50%的折扣。但是其它信仰也可以添加。）
【信仰】新信条：狼崇拜 （总是可用）
【信仰】新信条：幻影教条（总是可用）
【维基】更新了信仰页面。
【宠物】修复了一个导致你无法爱抚某些宠物的Bug。
