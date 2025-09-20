 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 September 2025 Build 20060932 Edited 20 September 2025 – 18:06:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Change List

  • Fixed Not Being Able to Switch Who You are Spectating After Opening the Pause Menu

  • Increased Screen Size of Interaction Test for Easier Grabbing of Items

  • Small Optimizations to Level 0

  • Updated Translations

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2141731
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link