 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 September 2025 Build 20060909 Edited 20 September 2025 – 18:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Following feedback on performance in the Mesa Grande course, I've made some aggressive optimizations, particularly with LOD's. So some assets might be popping in and out of existence now, but at least the frame rate should be improved. LMK what you think!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3461571
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link