Major 20 September 2025 Build 20060906 Edited 20 September 2025 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, dear friends!

We’re releasing the very first major update since the game’s launch! In addition to fixing reported bugs and making other adjustments, this update adds a brand-new options button to the main menu and pause screen, giving access to the following features:

· Casual Mode: a game mode with infinite energy, perfect for kids and for anyone who wants to enjoy the adventure without big challenges. It can be enabled or disabled at any time through the options menu (available on both the pause screen and main menu).

· Windowed Mode: allows you to switch at any time between fullscreen and windowed mode through the options menu (available on both the pause screen and main menu).

· How to Play: short tutorials demonstrating all gameplay features, accessible at any time through the options menu (available on both the pause screen and main menu).

A big thank-you to everyone who has been supporting the return of our beloved Sapo Xulé!

Big hugs!
Squash Studios Team

