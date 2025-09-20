Hello everyone,

Hope you had a great summer! We've been hard at work to bring you this major content update featuring all three levels, an audio rework, Steam achievements, and a fully supported VR mode! A lot of work has gone into this outside of regular school hours, so we hope you will enjoy this update as much as we enjoyed making it, and let us know any feedback or bugs you may find!

That is all from us at Silent Labs, good luck on your mission rescuing Isabella from the facility!