Major 20 September 2025 Build 20060905 Edited 20 September 2025 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Hope you had a great summer! We've been hard at work to bring you this major content update featuring all three levels, an audio rework, Steam achievements, and a fully supported VR mode! A lot of work has gone into this outside of regular school hours, so we hope you will enjoy this update as much as we enjoyed making it, and let us know any feedback or bugs you may find!

That is all from us at Silent Labs, good luck on your mission rescuing Isabella from the facility!

