Hey everyone, get on your brooms, because we have some nice news for you!

We are preparing a new DLC for Bosorka called “Witchrise”. It will feature a new gameplay mode, as well as a new broom and spells for it! It will be available on September 26th.

Psst, that’s not all - everyone who completes a special secret contest can get it for FREE. All the details will be announced in our Discord. This is a limited-time offer, so make sure you don’t miss it!

We’ve also released a new update (which should already be live while you’re reading this) for the base game with a few fixes.

There are now new difficulty options on the broom selection screen. These affect the number of spawned enemies, the damage you deal and receive, and other mechanics. Choose the difficulty you like best-you can still get all the achievements by completing runs in Easy mode. We don’t lock achievements behind Hard mode if you find it too punishing.