Hello!! This is another update to prepare for the upcoming DLC, Boys in Hawaii!.



Check out the expansion!

Gumball Machine 2.0

The design of the Gumball Machine has been updated!! I thought it needed a little more attention (´ ∀ ` *)

A counter for remaining gacha pods has been added. It is possible to clear the machine and have some to still find, if they are locked behind achievements. Now you know for sure!!

Gacha pod colours are no longer random and correspond to the kind of thing the pod contains.

The Vault has been removed. After some thinking, this concept was not a good fit. Unlock Cyro through the Gumball Machine!

'FISK' is no longer a valid cheat code. The associated wallpaper can now be unlocked in the Gumball Machine after clearing a particular stage.

The associated Guestbook page has been removed. Come back to the Gumball Machine every so often to see some vandalism!!

Campaign Tabs

The number of stages and characters in Kemopop! is quite large, and with additional custom characters, it is easy to consume too much space to the right of the menu. This is bad, as it obscures chinpo, which is more important.

As Boys in Hawaii! is adding more unique characters in themed campaigns, these stages will be presented on their own tab. Tabs will appear once custom characters or DLC is installed.

Custom characters are now sorted under "Okawari!".

The "Compact Menu" option has been removed, as this feature is no longer necessary.



Custom Character Support Improvements

BBCode can now be used in character biographies, and this extends to custom characters. Note that not all tags may function differently as expected; e.g. bold and italic tags will instead make the text big or small.

Check here for the full reference.

Scrollbars will now show for biographies that are too long.



Miscellaneous

Cake is no longer a hidden character, de-obscuring the unlock requirement (and changing it slightly).

[Gameplay] Overcharge: The special meter now allows for you to buffer a second charge, allowing for perpetual special charge without wasting potential.

[Gameplay] Some characters have had their unlock requirements adjusted (the reasons will be apparent later on).

[UX] Some UI artwork has been touched up.

[Photo Mode] A pan toggle has been added, allowing you to move the side art around the canvas.

[Photo Mode] The character's default background is now always the first background on the list.

[Performance] Some graphics have been optimised for memory use.

[Performance] Previously, all game backgrounds were always held in memory. This is no longer the case. The initial load is now faster, and the texture memory footprint is reduced. As a caveat, load times for stages are slightly increased.

[Fix] "Level Up!" text was appearing below the progress bar.

[Fix] Improve menu navigation with keyboard or controller (UI kept preferring anything but the character icons).

Kemopop! 2.0 will coincide with the launch of Boys in Hawaii! with a new feature. See you soon.