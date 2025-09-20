Hey Digging Masters, brave Cave Explorers!⛏️
For a small number of players, the game occasionally froze after several hours of play for unknown reasons. In this patch, the drilling mechanic has been optimized, and we expect this to significantly reduce the freezes. Sharpen your pickaxes, adventure awaits!💎
Patch note version 1.204
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update