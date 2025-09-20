 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20060694 Edited 20 September 2025 – 17:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* [new] You can now dismantle buildings in your home subspace. Doing so drops the original build resources back into Subspace! @TEN
* [tune] Adjusted window size so shortcut tooltips don't overlap. @Henry
* [tune] Frame rate settings now restore properly after minimizing the window. @Henry
* [tune] Mining progress circle is thinner again, closer to how it was before. @JoWhips
* [tune] Cloak is no longer active while in the Shipyard.
* [tune] Cloak visuals are now less distracting, and hitpoint bars stay visible for better readability.
* [tune] Artifact power selection has a slight delay to prevent accidental acceptance. The description now fades in so players have a moment to read it. @Henry
* [tune] Added a setting to disable camera autofollow if your ship is already in view. @TEN

