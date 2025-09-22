 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20060654 Edited 22 September 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today’s update deals with performance, reducing GPU usage to less than half what it was before in many cases. We deliver a balance overhaul with a couple of item redesigns, though mostly small changes. We’ve integrated Steam Authentication, improving the security, and therefore competitive integrity, of the game. And finally, of course, many bug fixes.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Troubling sometimes appearing in the Shop

  • Fixed tooltip for Rebels Repository Plans not showing correct provisions bonus

  • Fixed Triffid Thruster, Compost Heap, Mystery Meat, Soylant Shield and Wok-It incorrectly triggering off enemy carrier devour

  • Fixed older saves sometimes failing to load and raising an error

  • Fixed incorrect tooltip description for Panic Station

  • Fixed rare crash that could happen when selecting to view completed tournaments

  • Fixed missing string table entry on Space Bucket tooltip

  • Fixed Mystery Meats missing image on Item Leaderboard

  • Fixed Emergency Measures applying its effect to all items on the carrier instead of only generators

  • Fixed Undo button becoming enabled when there was nothing to Undo

  • Fixed Undo history retaining cancelled actions

  • Fixed exploit that allowed YouSellAnySpaceship keeping its effect after an Undo

  • Fixed error when devouring a crew that was on a Triffid Thruster A tile

  • Fixed rocket engine PFX of the carriers not rendering correctly

  • Fixed error: UWarpObjectPoolWorldSubsystem::OnUndoHistoryCleared

  • Fixed error: UScOptionsMenu::SaveSettings

  • Fixed errors that were caused by special characters in usernames

  • Fixed crash that could occur when fusing an item and then entering battle

  • Fixed reaction speech still displaying when turned off in the Options menu

  • Fixed some tooltips not showing +/- tag before values

  • Fixed Autopilots effect applying to all crew instead of just pilots

  • Fixed error: Duplicate battle index

  • Fixed cooldown visuals on some spaceships not rendering correctly

  • Fixed error: Crew in save file were found in invalid positions

  • Fixed issue where systems that add buffs were not working correctly when another system that removes buffs was active

  • Fixed Cloning Chamber affecting all factions types instead of only Neutrals

  • Fixed Ion Maiden passive effect showing as red instead of green in the combat log

  • Fixed crash when starting a battle with an empty carrier


Changed files in this update

