Today’s update deals with performance, reducing GPU usage to less than half what it was before in many cases. We deliver a balance overhaul with a couple of item redesigns, though mostly small changes. We’ve integrated Steam Authentication, improving the security, and therefore competitive integrity, of the game. And finally, of course, many bug fixes.
Bug Fixes
Fixed Troubling sometimes appearing in the Shop
Fixed tooltip for Rebels Repository Plans not showing correct provisions bonus
Fixed Triffid Thruster, Compost Heap, Mystery Meat, Soylant Shield and Wok-It incorrectly triggering off enemy carrier devour
Fixed older saves sometimes failing to load and raising an error
Fixed incorrect tooltip description for Panic Station
Fixed rare crash that could happen when selecting to view completed tournaments
Fixed missing string table entry on Space Bucket tooltip
Fixed Mystery Meats missing image on Item Leaderboard
Fixed Emergency Measures applying its effect to all items on the carrier instead of only generators
Fixed Undo button becoming enabled when there was nothing to Undo
Fixed Undo history retaining cancelled actions
Fixed exploit that allowed YouSellAnySpaceship keeping its effect after an Undo
Fixed error when devouring a crew that was on a Triffid Thruster A tile
Fixed rocket engine PFX of the carriers not rendering correctly
Fixed error: UWarpObjectPoolWorldSubsystem::OnUndoHistoryCleared
Fixed error: UScOptionsMenu::SaveSettings
Fixed errors that were caused by special characters in usernames
Fixed crash that could occur when fusing an item and then entering battle
Fixed reaction speech still displaying when turned off in the Options menu
Fixed some tooltips not showing +/- tag before values
Fixed Autopilots effect applying to all crew instead of just pilots
Fixed error: Duplicate battle index
Fixed cooldown visuals on some spaceships not rendering correctly
Fixed error: Crew in save file were found in invalid positions
Fixed issue where systems that add buffs were not working correctly when another system that removes buffs was active
Fixed Cloning Chamber affecting all factions types instead of only Neutrals
Fixed Ion Maiden passive effect showing as red instead of green in the combat log
Fixed crash when starting a battle with an empty carrier
Changed files in this update