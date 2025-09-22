Today’s update deals with performance, reducing GPU usage to less than half what it was before in many cases. We deliver a balance overhaul with a couple of item redesigns, though mostly small changes. We’ve integrated Steam Authentication, improving the security, and therefore competitive integrity, of the game. And finally, of course, many bug fixes.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Troubling sometimes appearing in the Shop

Fixed tooltip for Rebels Repository Plans not showing correct provisions bonus

Fixed Triffid Thruster, Compost Heap, Mystery Meat, Soylant Shield and Wok-It incorrectly triggering off enemy carrier devour

Fixed older saves sometimes failing to load and raising an error

Fixed incorrect tooltip description for Panic Station

Fixed rare crash that could happen when selecting to view completed tournaments

Fixed missing string table entry on Space Bucket tooltip

Fixed Mystery Meats missing image on Item Leaderboard

Fixed Emergency Measures applying its effect to all items on the carrier instead of only generators

Fixed Undo button becoming enabled when there was nothing to Undo

Fixed Undo history retaining cancelled actions

Fixed exploit that allowed YouSellAnySpaceship keeping its effect after an Undo

Fixed error when devouring a crew that was on a Triffid Thruster A tile

Fixed rocket engine PFX of the carriers not rendering correctly

Fixed error: UWarpObjectPoolWorldSubsystem::OnUndoHistoryCleared

Fixed error: UScOptionsMenu::SaveSettings

Fixed errors that were caused by special characters in usernames

Fixed crash that could occur when fusing an item and then entering battle

Fixed reaction speech still displaying when turned off in the Options menu

Fixed some tooltips not showing +/- tag before values

Fixed Autopilots effect applying to all crew instead of just pilots

Fixed error: Duplicate battle index

Fixed cooldown visuals on some spaceships not rendering correctly

Fixed error: Crew in save file were found in invalid positions

Fixed issue where systems that add buffs were not working correctly when another system that removes buffs was active

Fixed Cloning Chamber affecting all factions types instead of only Neutrals

Fixed Ion Maiden passive effect showing as red instead of green in the combat log