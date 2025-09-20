Fixed Errors From SharpPlusNative/GraphicsEngine Changes.

Added "--list-minigames" Flag To List Available Idle Minigames.

Removed All Left Over "Ownership" Code.

Added New Flexible Path Permissions Check, Making System Folder Private To The Admin User, User Home Folders Private To Each User.

The Editor Now Saves New Files As "/Users/[UserName]/Test.txt" Rather Than "/MabelDOS/Test.txt".

The "admin" User's Home Folder Is The System Folder "/MabelDOS".

Renamed "HackerModeBGM" To "HackerMode".

Added CRT Screen Filter Effect.

Added The "toggle-crt" To Toggle The CRT Screen Filter Effect (Disabled By Default For Accessibility).

Replaced "minreq" With "reqwest", Making The "download" Command Faster, And Shrinking The Linux Build Back Down To The 900KB Range.

Replaced LZMA Compression Of Assets With LZMA2, Speeding Decompression Up At The Cost Of A Tiny Size Increase.

"Edit" Command Now Requires A Filename As A Paramater.

Added "Edit" Command To Help Blurb.

Reduced Timeout For Konamicon Achievement From 3 To 1 Seconds.

Now Requires At Least 11 Accounts For The 10 User Accounts Achievement (Including The Admin Account).