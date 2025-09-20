 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter skate.
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 September 2025 Build 20060623 Edited 20 September 2025 – 17:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed Errors From SharpPlusNative/GraphicsEngine Changes.

  • Added "--list-minigames" Flag To List Available Idle Minigames.

  • Removed All Left Over "Ownership" Code.

  • Added New Flexible Path Permissions Check, Making System Folder Private To The Admin User, User Home Folders Private To Each User.

  • The Editor Now Saves New Files As "/Users/[UserName]/Test.txt" Rather Than "/MabelDOS/Test.txt".

  • The "admin" User's Home Folder Is The System Folder "/MabelDOS".

  • Renamed "HackerModeBGM" To "HackerMode".

  • Added CRT Screen Filter Effect.

  • Added The "toggle-crt" To Toggle The CRT Screen Filter Effect (Disabled By Default For Accessibility).

  • Replaced "minreq" With "reqwest", Making The "download" Command Faster, And Shrinking The Linux Build Back Down To The 900KB Range.

  • Replaced LZMA Compression Of Assets With LZMA2, Speeding Decompression Up At The Cost Of A Tiny Size Increase.

  • "Edit" Command Now Requires A Filename As A Paramater.

  • Added "Edit" Command To Help Blurb.

  • Reduced Timeout For Konamicon Achievement From 3 To 1 Seconds.

  • Now Requires At Least 11 Accounts For The 10 User Accounts Achievement (Including The Admin Account).

  • Simplified The Achievements Code, Storing The Steam API Values As The Accessors Instead Of Arbitrary Index Values.

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit Depot 3740121
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3740122
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3740124
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link