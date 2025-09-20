- Input rebinding is now possible;
- Saving system has versioning now (should be less issues with next builds, no more manual deletion of the save files, sorry for that)
- Few minor changes to the balance;
- Few issues with trigger boxes were fixed;
- Final boss doesn't stuck in "do nothing" phase;
Non-public playtest version 1.0.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3780561
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update