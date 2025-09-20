 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter skate.
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 September 2025 Build 20060619 Edited 20 September 2025 – 17:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Input rebinding is now possible;
- Saving system has versioning now (should be less issues with next builds, no more manual deletion of the save files, sorry for that)
- Few minor changes to the balance;
- Few issues with trigger boxes were fixed;
- Final boss doesn't stuck in "do nothing" phase;

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3780561
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link